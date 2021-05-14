Brokerages Set United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) PT at €40.08

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.01 ($48.24).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR UTDI traded up €0.75 ($0.88) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €34.49 ($40.58). The company had a trading volume of 238,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

