Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kronos Bio, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kronos Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kronos Bio by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 110.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 451,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 237,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 15.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475 over the last ninety days.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

