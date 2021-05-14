Brokers Issue Forecasts for L Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on L Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

L Brands stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.51. 51,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $71.35.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of L Brands by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in L Brands by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 231,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

