Brokers Offer Predictions for agilon health, inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for agilon health in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will earn ($1.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get agilon health alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on AGL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of AGL opened at $29.14 on Thursday. agilon health has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.47.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.