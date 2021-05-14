Brokers Offer Predictions for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.90). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

