Brokers Set Expectations for Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Energizer in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NYSE ENR opened at $47.21 on Thursday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,573,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Energizer by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after purchasing an additional 591,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,088,000 after purchasing an additional 327,845 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Energizer by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 174,796 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

