Brokers Set Expectations for Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after acquiring an additional 422,731 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

