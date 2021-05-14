Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $47.11 and last traded at $47.07, with a volume of 23220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,287.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

