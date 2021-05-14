Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.57

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$58.57 and last traded at C$58.56, with a volume of 1356308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.27.

BAM.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -378.56.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.72 per share, with a total value of C$365,289.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,247 shares in the company, valued at C$5,516,044.33.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

