Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $97.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRKS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $90.96. 5,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,257. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

