BRP (TSE:DOO) Trading Down 6.7%

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$103.50 and last traded at C$103.91. Approximately 196,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 285,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$111.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOO shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$111.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a PE ratio of 24.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.93.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.68%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

