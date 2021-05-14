Brunswick Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 642 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,111% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after acquiring an additional 93,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

