BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CRH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $21,093,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CRH by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 411,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CRH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

NYSE CRH opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.