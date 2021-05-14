BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 858.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,463 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $68,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

