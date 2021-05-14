BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SAP by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after acquiring an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,355,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $135.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average of $126.75.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.