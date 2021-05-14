BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 361 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.