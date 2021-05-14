BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,794,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

