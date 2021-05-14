BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,303 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIX opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,326 shares of company stock worth $8,440,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

