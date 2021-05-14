BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 80,521 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.