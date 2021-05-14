Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$734 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.90 million.
Shares of Bumble stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 87,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,033. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50. Bumble has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
