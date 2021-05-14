Bumble Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,870 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 884% compared to the typical daily volume of 901 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMBL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.50. Bumble has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $112,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

