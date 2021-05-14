Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of BURBY stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,188. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

