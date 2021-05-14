Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BURBY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.54. 23,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,188. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

