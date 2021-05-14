Burberry Group’s (BURBY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BURBY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS BURBY traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. 23,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,188. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

