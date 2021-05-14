C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

