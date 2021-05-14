Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Christopher D. Boone Sells 469 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,726.43 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,682.44 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,795.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,951.19.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,109.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 120.4% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 20,879.8% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

