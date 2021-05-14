Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1,967.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

CABO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,109.13.

Cable One stock opened at $1,726.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,795.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,951.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,682.44 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

