Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys 209 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $191.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.80. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.11 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

