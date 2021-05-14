Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 1.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 792,778 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,758,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,417,000 after acquiring an additional 289,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $118.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,372. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

