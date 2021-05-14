Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $456,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSM traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.33 and a 200 day moving average of $132.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.76%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

