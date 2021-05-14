Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.87. 22,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.53. The stock has a market cap of $188.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.