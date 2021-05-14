CaixaPay (CXP) Trading Up 3,826.1% Over Last Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.24 or 0.00604161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00234524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004982 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.73 or 0.01118074 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $622.18 or 0.01227474 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

