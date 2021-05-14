Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$3.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.71.

CFW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.85 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

CFW traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.40. 23,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,140. The company has a market cap of C$127.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.71. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.20 and a 1 year high of C$24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The company had revenue of C$180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

