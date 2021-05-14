Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Upgraded at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.96. 18,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

