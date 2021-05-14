Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 417 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,016,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $57.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

