Calton & Associates Inc. Has $242,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after buying an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after buying an additional 7,233,265 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

