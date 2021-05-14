Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 480 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,220.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

