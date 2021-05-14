Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,372,000 after buying an additional 160,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 654,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,257,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

