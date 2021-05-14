Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Fulton Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

