Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Sells $219,548.35 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.52. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,811,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,104,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,586,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,156,000 after purchasing an additional 663,363 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,902 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

