Canaccord Genuity Trims AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Target Price to C$46.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABSSF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

ABSSF traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

