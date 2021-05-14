Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GOOS traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $39.21. 63,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,411. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $50.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

