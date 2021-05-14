Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.41

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$98.41 and last traded at C$97.81, with a volume of 91260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$500.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$489.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$466.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$448.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

