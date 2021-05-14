Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$201.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$199.00 to C$201.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$211.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$194.67.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$212.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$12.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$190.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$173.55. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$92.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.85.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

