Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE CNNE opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $472,730 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cannae during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cannae by 3.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,339,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the first quarter worth $2,004,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the first quarter worth $1,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

