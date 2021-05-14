Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $38.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CGC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.21.

CGC stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 345,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

