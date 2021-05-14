Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Capgemini stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,910. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

