CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
MTBCP opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $31.10.
About CareCloud
