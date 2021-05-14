CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other CareDx news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,439 shares of company stock worth $8,025,468. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

CareDx stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.00. 742,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,313. CareDx has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

