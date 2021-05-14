CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CareDx were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $30,514,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,439 shares of company stock worth $8,025,468. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

